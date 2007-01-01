The Giramondo Publishing Company is an independent, Australian, university-based literary publisher of award-winning poetry, fiction and non-fiction, renowned for the quality of its writing, editing and book-design.
Collected PoemsPoetry
Published : October 2016
FragmentsPoetry
Published : September 2016
Letter to PessoaFiction
Published : September 2016
Landscape With LandscapeFiction
Published : July 2016
Wood GreenFiction
Published : June 2016
Educated YouthFiction
Published : June 2016
False NostalgiaPoetry
Published : May 2016
Word MigrantsPoetry
Published : March 2016
See You at Breakfast?Fiction, Shorts
Published : March 2016
The Fox PetitionPoetry
Published : November 2015
Journey to Horseshoe BendBiography, Non-Fiction
Published : October 2015
The Burning ElephantFiction
Published : September 2015
Small Acts of DisappearanceEssays, Non-Fiction
Published : September 2015
Inside my MotherPoetry
Published : July 2015
Unclaimed TerrainFiction, Shorts
Published : July 2015
Jam Sticky VisionPoetry
Published : June 2015
Almost SincerelyFiction
Published : June 2015
The Life of HousesFiction
Published : April 2015
The GuardiansPoetry
Published : March 2015
Cocky’s JoyPoetry
Published : March 2015
Drones and PhantomsPoetry
Published : October 2014
brushPoetry
Published : October 2014
Battarbee and NamatjiraBiography, Non-Fiction
Published : October 2014
Death FugueFiction
Published : September 2014
BapoFiction
Published : September 2014
Final TheoryPoetry
Published : July 2014
A Million WindowsFiction
Published : June 2014
The TribeFiction, Shorts
Published : May 2014
Devadatta’s PoemsPoetry
Published : April 2014
The End of the WorldPoetry
Published : April 2014
An Elegant Young ManFiction, Shorts
Published : November 2013
Unbelievers, or ‘The Moor’Poetry
Published : November 2013
Ephemeral WatersPoetry
Published : September 2013
The Incredible Here and NowFiction
Published : September 2013
Ninety9Memoir, Non-Fiction, Shorts
Published : August 2013
New Works on PaperPoetry
Published : August 2013
The Swan BookFiction
Published : August 2013
InlandFiction
Published : May 2013
Goad OmenPoetry
Published : March 2013
Liquid NitrogenPoetry
Published : November 2012
Prepare the Cabin for LandingPoetry
Published : October 2012
Limited CitiesPoetry
Published : October 2012
Street to StreetFiction, Shorts
Published : October 2012
AutoethnographicPoetry
Published : September 2012
The Memory of SaltFiction
Published : August 2012
Open SesamePoetry
Published : July 2012
VaramoFiction, Shorts
Published : May 2012
The RecluseNon-Fiction, Shorts
Published : May 2012
WildlifeEssays, Non-Fiction, Shorts
Published : April 2012
Anguli Ma: A Gothic TaleFiction, Shorts
Published : April 2012
Hotel HyperionPoetry
Published : March 2012
A History of BooksFiction
Published : May 2012
BlueFiction, Graphic Novel
Published : March 2012
First LightPoetry
Published : March 2012
Here, There and ElsewherePoetry
Published : March 2012
New and Selected PoemsPoetry
Published : August 2011
The Dark WetFiction
Published : May 2011
Wild and Woolley: A Publishing MemoirMemoir, Non-Fiction, Shorts
Published : August 2011
Southern BarbariansPoetry
Published : June 2011
AmphoraPoetry
Published : May 2011
Not Dark YetBiography, Non-Fiction
Published : March 2011
KnuckledPoetry
Published : August 2011
Pirate RainPoetry
Published : March 2010
Storm and HoneyPoetry
Published : October 2009
Between StationsEssays, Non-Fiction
Published : September 2009
Look Who’s MorphingFiction
Published : May 2009
The Bath FuguesFiction
Published : May 2009
Eighth HabitationPoetry
Published : April 2009
Barley PatchFiction
Published : October 2009
Fire SeasonPoetry
Published : April 2009
Young RainPoetry
Published : November 2008
The Other Way OutPoetry
Published : November 2008
White ClayPoetry
Published : October 2008
Stepping OutFiction
Published : October 2008
House of Exile: The Life and Times of Heinrich Mann & Nelly Kroeger-MannBiography, Non-Fiction
Published : October 2008
The Land I Came Through LastBiography, Non-Fiction
Published : September 2008
Mother LandMemoir, Non-Fiction
Published : July 2008
Sydney JournalsMemoir, Non-Fiction
Published : May 2008
The Australian Popular SongbookPoetry
Published : April 2008
A Raiders GuidePoetry
Published : April 2008
Tamarisk RowFiction
Published : March 2008
Press ReleasePoetry
Published : November 2007
The Orphan GunnerFiction
Published : October 2007
An illustrated history of dairiesPoetry
Published : October 2007
Burning InFiction
Published : September 2007
ArdentPoetry
Published : August 2007
Someone ElseEssays, Non-Fiction
Published : July 2007
Not Finding WittgensteinPoetry
Published : June 2007
Napoleon’s DoubleFiction
Published : May 2007
Original FaceFiction
Published : September 2006
CarpentariaFiction
Published : August 2006
PicnicPoetry
Published : March 2006
The Bone HouseEssays, Non-Fiction
Published : October 2005
Chihuahuas, Women and MeEssays, Non-Fiction
Published : October 2005
Friendly FirePoetry
Published : September 2005
The Garden BookFiction
Published : August 2005
Invisible Yet Enduring LilacsEssays, Non-Fiction
Published : August 2005
The Spruiker’s TaleFiction
Published : April 2005
The Idea of HomeEssays, Non-Fiction
Published : November 2004
Mouth to MouthPoetry
Published : June 2004
The Sleep of a Learning ManPoetry
Published : December 2003
Wolf NotesPoetry
Published : December 2003
Shanghai DancingFiction
Published : June 2003
Summer VisitFiction
Published : March 2003
Anything the Landlord TouchesPoetry
Published : October 2002