Jenny Grigg wins ABDA award for best designed series

Giramondo publication designer Jenny Grigg has won the 2022 Australian Book Designers Association Award for Best Designed Series for her Giramondo poetry covers.

The series launched in late 2021, and has included titles by Eunice Andrada (TAKE CARE), Adam Aitken (Revenants), Claire Potter (Acanthus) and Lionel Fogarty (Harvest Lingo).

Grigg offered an insight into her design process in an earlier Giramondo news post. ‘The poetry covers in the new series were configured by manoeuvring coloured plastic shapes across the surface of an unprinted book dummy by hand as I watched for the appearance of concepts suggested in the poems, in the intersecting, coloured, translucent shapes,’ she said. ‘I prefer to work with immediately responsive analogue techniques to avoid cognitive interference caused by operating computers while designing.’

‘Given that book cover design is embedded in marketing, and designs are often commissioned to interpret the wishes of predetermined markets, in these designs, by contrast, literature leads, the publisher briefs the designer to respond to the concerns of the writer, and the market has its opportunity to react after publication.’

Jenny Grigg is a lecturer in the School of Design at RMIT University, Melbourne, and has designed the majority of Giramondo’s poetry and prose titles since 2020, as well as our revived literary journal, HEAT.

This prize adds to her extensive list of industry achievements and recognition, which includes an induction into the Design Institute of Australia Hall of Fame in 2020.

Learn more about Grigg on her website: jennygrigg.com.