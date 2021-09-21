Π.O. and Kristen Lang nominated for prestigious literary awards

We’re delighted that Π.O. is one of four authors shortlisted for the 2021 Melbourne Prize for Literature. The award is for a Victorian published author whose body of published work has made an outstanding contribution to Australian literature and to cultural and intellectual life.

Π.O. is a legendary figure in the Australian poetry scene, born in Greece and brought up in Fitzroy, the chronicler of Melbourne and its culture and migrations. He is a pioneer of performance poetry in Australia, and the author of many collections, including the epic works 24 Hours and Fitzroy: The Biography. Heide, the third book in his monumental Melbourne trilogy, was published by Giramondo in 2019 and won the 2020 Judith Wright Calanthe Award, Australia’s most prestigious poetry prize.

Winners will be announced in an online broadcast at 6pm on November 10. Public voting is now open for the Civic Choice Award, in which Π.O. is also nominated.