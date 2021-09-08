Your basket is empty.
September events: Sydney Spleen and No Document
We invite you to join us online for the launch of Toby Fitch’s new collection Sydney Spleen and for a conversation between Anwen Crawford and Declan Fry.
Book launch: Sydney Spleen by Toby Fitch
Friday 17 September, 8.30pm AEST
Sydney Spleen will be launched by Justin Clemens, and will feature readings from the author as well as Ursula Robinson-Shaw and Luke Patterson.
This event is free and live-streamed online. Please register to attend.
Anwen Crawford in conversation with Declan Fry
Thursday 30 September, 6.30pm AEST
Join Anwen Crawford in conversation with Declan Fry as they discuss Crawford’s latest book, No Document.
The event is free and streamed live online. Register to reserve a place.