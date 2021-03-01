Online event: Pip Adam in conversation with Laura Jean Mackay

Please join us to celebrate the launch of Pip Adam’s novel Nothing to See at an online event hosted by Readings. Pip will be in conversation with Laura Jean McKay, author of the award-winning novel The Animals in This Country.

Thursday 18 March, 6:30 pm

This event is online via Zoom. Tickets are $5 per person, which is redeemable off purchase of the book when purchasing in store or online from Readings.

Register at the Readings website.