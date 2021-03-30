Your basket is empty.
Nothing to See: Pip Adam in conversation with Laura Jean McKay
We’re glad to share the video of Pip Adam and Laura Jean McKay, author of the award-winning novel The Animals in That Country, in conversation about Nothing to See. Framing the novel as a meditation on care, they speak to themes of dividing and reforming, loss and loneliness, and embodied experiences of writing and reading.
I was thinking about the loneliness of not being seen…I really want to tell stories that I think have been silenced and I’m trying to find ways of telling these stories that somehow can be consensual with the readerPip Adam on Nothing to See
We’re grateful to Readings for hosting this online event, and for allowing us to share the recording.