Nothing to See: Pip Adam in conversation with Laura Jean McKay

We’re glad to share the video of Pip Adam and Laura Jean McKay, author of the award-winning novel The Animals in That Country, in conversation about Nothing to See. Framing the novel as a meditation on care, they speak to themes of dividing and reforming, loss and loneliness, and embodied experiences of writing and reading.

I was thinking about the loneliness of not being seen…I really want to tell stories that I think have been silenced and I’m trying to find ways of telling these stories that somehow can be consensual with the reader Pip Adam on Nothing to See