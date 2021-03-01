Pip Adam: a note on Nothing to See

For a long time, this book was saved in a file called ‘care’ and I think I’ll always understand it in that context. The complicated act of caring for ourselves, our closest and those far away – the gone, the yet to come, the unknown to us. The care that is visited on us; the ease and unease with which we receive it.

The first thing that came for this book was the image of two identical women. Years ago I read a Sweet Valley High book for the first time and there was a scene where one of the twins was looking at the other and she reflected on seeing herself in the twin and this really interested me – the idea that you could see yourself in three dimensions. Then I started thinking about the things we wilfully ignore in order to be able to keep going as ‘normal’ and this interested me too. The problems that come from there suddenly being two of you.

This inciting image: a pair of women, perfectly identical, hooked in an easy embrace navigating a completely mundane yet endlessly bewildering world remains.