Lionel Fogarty’s acceptance speech at the Queensland Literary Awards

In September 2023, Murri man and leading Australian poet Lionel Fogarty was announced winner of the Judith Wright Calanthe Award for Poetry for his collection, Harvest Lingo. Below, watch a recording or read a transcription of Fogarty’s acceptance speech, which he delivered in person on the night, as well as a new poem, ‘Earth writes back to forward’.

Been a long while for me to get Queensland recognition for my word works that shows art, shortlisted here and there hey

I was a bit hesitant yet where respect gives to someone like the illiterate concentration place I have survived

I accept this award as a gate for more, cause my next story poems are written as better to present to the hoped state peoples institutions

Like who did not get published or not won

Are absolutely superior to me and my unions:

But I accept the award as the money will help me get things I need for more hours songs and the house and dance and stories written from, real appropriated in accordancy

Oh all the mutual harvesting linguists respect as approach do change

There’s been many a friend that I appreciate getting me to this time in space, those who gave solidarity when I wrote well once. I have an original writing worth $1,500 dollars to the state library dem still have it, after no neo or colonialist gave nothing in over 150 years, I keep thinking I won an award

Celebratory for a change to say I can write about overseas concern for our struggle Aborigine Aus

A written published needs entwine impartial as poets are coordinations to more poets who now appreciate in my new works are again businesses must grow engaging, so thanks Copyright Agency art and the judges for again seeing my dedication once more resemblance and rememberance a book as a gap, but which sound art touch feeling of laugh, when sad jail bad days

You all will known clarative general conversation makes the huge higher education being personal when things not political shows poetries usage as power in mind, heart and ran out of the dance of polices .

But dreaming very hard to be written aloud as the facts are timelessness that’s deeply why like poems when understood. When land, cultures begin taken away and not given back, theirs is a ﬁghter ﬁght wars are words to bring down oppression

Life in colour holds so much tongues, comforting, sensitive voices with the modern cultural talk as written yet still needs tranquility sensationalism in its complexion. House me now to Queensland literatacy as to inspiration black young Australian persons.

But how now when invasionist economical words of sell your soul to the publishers.

There’s lots of stages in the subjection to do

The struggle as challenge to preform more old about laminating for the young workshop role a moment for times to began ultra anti war saying the planet is a ﬁrst class pen but painting uniqueness completion

United Nations world wide as to combining indigenous written language to garden growth

My intellectualcame by learning watching holding on to gifted memories not just my family, so triple secrets as relentless anybody and everybody sit to judge for better leeways

But ﬁrst nation’s networks are I was I was always identified within

Still thanks to the hidden panel for the decisions made by you, must of been diﬀerent cause I’m a diﬀerent writer I form

Actually I did not want to be chosen, for all my books really this book harvesting lingo as a witty front line bringing a lighthouse. Writers change things not so much the judgement on the work, but when an action oﬀ arts brings solutions

In my conclusion, there is not the winner pride in my life’s cost to write on an art words to pathways

I servant to Ngunda postion to wise live power and equally being not a subjective to any subject society

Yet we all routines to ﬁnd a common discipline to over one injustices

Recognition is not a show oﬀ thing

It’s the importance

Looking out, I am after to dominate this function authoritative experiences Haha

Mmm by my deﬁne win

My Mums and Dads of ancestors, dead and alive would be proud of my meeting people without face on face

But in the round ﬁre camp conform as acceptable as outspoken I am

Articulate this thing done for a ﬂower to grow trees, memory of militants black red and golden

Star butterﬂy social gathering

Yes give it a lingo and go by while in print

Yoway everybody

Go buy it

19 August 2023



Earth writes back to forward

First family had older men and women

Grandmothers where will them be without grandfathers

Love telling story word both ways

So it was hard on each side

Age made a travel of memory

Marriage big land sea coast

Bed rooms house made the eyes speak one on one

Walking on diﬀerent oath gave a diﬀerent longline face onto grandmothers head lives

Now only us, young blood belong them lives

There sound song to change are gone

There music dead voice is are gone

Now we gonna be grandmothers now have we become grandfathers

Grandmothers sat once around ﬁre

Paint now the story, after dead been dead

Now speak the living

Mature the country mature young mind

Mature the country mature’s our heart

Whisper land as said country needs and hand legs bodies to network blood heart

The country everyday writes back

The country everyday read the living

That country heart stopped cause value taken out oﬀ the desert people’s land as dance song singing in line as a sand

Them children who did not go school, denied country air

Life’s age old began small aft now how old matter when wise peace unity into a bodies

Freelance the costed creative explorers

Choices powers in mind

Let me sleep without heavy thoughts

Let me awake without a headache

Leave my waiting on roofs for ﬂy by plane to see + smell

Choice a writers to lovers who lose all country as law, rules obeyed

All country’s have parents upbringing

All country’s space a same bush

Rivers wash dish life build

The sea as to be seen as tree’s ﬁrst family are the governments

First parents are the powers realises town winner class which as matters