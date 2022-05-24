‘Intruder Wants the Writer’: a poem by Lionel Fogarty

Intruder Wants the Writer

To write as a child to be a man No boxes of childhood voice my present, writing details. No hidden child backward growing up gains my learned on the road sky. Future’s song dance lit pen friends for me in evenings Not one sort of personal fireworks voice, gave rise to the now existence dared. Reluctance response by these ages, Spare me not remorseful teenage pandemonium. Pare her tempest defiant with red yellow brown ochre. Breathe well inside the walls of rooms helplessly undecided. No baby’s cries touch my raiment saddest crutch lost of mum’s death. Those life survivals by childhood happenings are snapped by swine trample readership. Embellishing more than needed.