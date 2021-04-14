Giramondo authors at the Sydney Writers’ Festival

Several Giramondo authors will feature in the 2021 Sydney Writers’ Festival, which runs from 26 April to 2 May.

Anwen Crawford will be in conversation with Alison Croggon on 29 April and join a panel on criticism and creative practice on 1 May.

Fiona McGregor will appear at the festival gala event, Within Reach, on 30 April, while Rawah Arja joins YA authors for Disaster Kids in Love on 1 May.

Yumna Kassab and Felicity Castagna are both participating in Words/Sounds, a performance featuring five writers and five electronica artists in Parramatta on 29 April.