Eunice Andrada and Anwen Crawford longlisted for The Stella Prize

Authors Eunice Andrada and Anwen Crawford have each had their books longlisted for The Stella Prize.

In the first year that poetry has been eligible for the award, Andrada has been longlisted for her collection, TAKE CARE. Bound in personal testimony, the poems in TAKE CARE situate the act of rape within the machinery of imperialism, where human and non-human bodies, lands, and waters are violated to uphold colonial powers.

Crawford has been longlisted for No Document, a groundbreaking work of nonfiction, and an elegy for a friendship and artistic partnership cut short by death. First published in Australia in April 2021, the book will be published in the United States by Transit Books in June 2022.

Now in its tenth year, The Stella Prize is an annual literary prize that recognises and celebrates Australian women’s writing.

Read the judges’ comments on the two longlisted Giramondo books below.