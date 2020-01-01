Yumna Kassab is shortlisted for the 2020 Readings Prize

We are delighted to share the news that Yumna Kassab has been shortlisted for the 2020 Readings Prize for New Australian Fiction. Her short story collection, The House of Youssef, joins five other books by emerging writers on the shortlist, with the winner to be announced in October.

Joe Rubbo, chair of the judging panel, described the book as: ‘A debut collection that charts the lives of Lebanese immigrants in Australia, these short, sharp stories are structured in a compelling fashion, building on each other to create a larger whole. Yumna Kassab knows what to leave out to ratchet up the intensity.’

Read more about the prize and other shortlisted titles at the Readings website.