Tom Lee named a 2019 SMH Best Young Australian Novelist

Tom Lee has been chosen as one of this years’ Sydney Morning Herald Best Young Australian Novelists for his first novel Coach Fitz. The award, given to writers who are 35 years or younger at the time of their book’s publication, was judged by Felicity Castagna, Delia Falconer and Jason Steger.

Of his novel, the judges said ‘‘The pace of this novel is the pace of the narrator Tom and coach Fitz’s training sessions as they cover new parts of Sydney and engage in fine-grained analysis of the terrain and the philosophy of running. The obsessive, ritual nature of these discussions creates a strange, almost hypnotic narrative momentum that embraces some of life’s big questions.’’

