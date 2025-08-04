Tintinnabulum by Judith Beveridge shortlisted for The Laurel Prize 2025

Tintinnabulum by Judith Beveridge has been shortlisted for The Laurel Prize, an international award given to the best collection of environmental or nature poetry published that year. The prize is funded by UK Poet Laureate Simon Armitage’s honorarium, which he receives annually from the King, and is run by the Poetry School.

‘I am delighted and honoured to be a finalist for this prize, especially as it is an international prize which recognises the significance of nature writing in a world where so much of our flora and fauna are under dire threat from climate change and other man-made disasters,’ says Beveridge. ‘In my poetry, I have always tried to impart a sense of reverence for the natural world, to pay deep attention to it, to show interrelationships through sound, metaphor and simile, to open up spaces for celebration and contemplation, to use language as a mechanism for wonder, joy and revelation.’

Judith Beveridge has published eight books of poetry. Her books have won major prizes including the Prime Minister’s Award for Poetry for Sun Music: New and Selected Poems. She has been awarded the Philip Hodgins Memorial Medal and the Christopher Brennan Award for excellence in Literature. Tintinnabulum was also longlisted this year for the ALS Gold Medal.

The winner of The Laurel Prize will be announced on 19 September 2025.