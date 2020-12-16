Sergius Seeks Bacchus: Behind The Cover

A Designer’s Confession

Sergius Seeks Bacchus is a book of struggle, hope, and compassion. As a book designer – apart of being the one to whom the book is dedicated – being able to witness the whole process of the creation of the book that I was going to design was both a tremendous privilege and an unnerving experience. Sergius was composed when Norman grappled with a months-long depression, which I think was one of the worst episodes he has ever been in. He was facing day-to-day bullying from his past workmates, as much as from the literary communities in Indonesia (which happened after the manuscript won against hundreds of others in Jakarta Art Council Poetry Book Manuscript Competition in 2015). The emergence of Sergius was like a strike of light in the middle of a vortex of total darkness. I was then afraid that whatever I made for Sergius would end up failing to capture the transformative essence of the book. Obviously, I wouldn’t be able to draw all the experiences that Norman had undergone throughout the genesis of Sergius. I was overthinking, and yet the thoughts turned me blank, completely. It was not that I have never dealt with any creative blockage before, but facing Sergius was like facing a no-win scenario. I have not felt the same pressure with any other book since I have always been aware of the vast distance between their authors and me. Sergius, on the other hand, is a personal journey, a part of the poet’s life which I have witnessed and which has melded with mine (Norman and I had already been in a relationship for about a year during that time). And to conclude that journey within one illustration would not do any justice to what had truly happened (what would be enough anyway?). The funny thing is, it was Norman himself who kept calming me down – glad that he is also a Jovian empath! – and put me on track. The moral of the story was unsurprising at best but could not be any truer: it is just impossible to entwine all the strings when they aren’t meant to be. As far as the final design is concerned, my only hope is that it could at least depict just a tiny bit of the light that Sergius Seeks Bacchus had brought along with their turbulent incarnation.