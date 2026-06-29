Now, Autonomy by Max Easton: a playlist | Giramondo Publishing

Your basket is empty.
Now, Autonomy by Max Easton: a playlist
Set in a Sydney of recent times, and following on from The Magpie Wing and Paradise Estate, Max Easton’s third novel Now, Autonomy is about the ways history repeats itself, even if the lyrics don’t always rhyme.
Find here a playlist made by Easton, comprising some tracks he was listening to while writing the book, and others that feature in its pages.
Tracklist
- Dead Moon – ‘Day After Day’
- Sex Tourists – ‘Birthday Party’
- Far Left Limit – ‘Paint it Black’
- Negativland – ‘Christianity is Stupid’
- Spite – ‘Pleasers’
- DJ Smallcock – ‘Blue Murder’
- Photogenic – ‘Work’
- Вова Синий И Братья По – ‘…N (Ночь без тебя)’
- Naked on the Vague – ‘Treading Water’
- Dream Syndicate – ‘That’s What You Always Say’
- Sardine v – ‘Sabotage’
- Alternative TV – ‘Punk Life’
- Good Throb – ‘The Queen Sucks Nazi Cock’
- Tee Vee Repairman – ‘People (Everywhere I Go)’