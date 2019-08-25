Norman Erikson Pasaribu on tour in Australia

Indonesian author Norman Erikson Pasaribu, whose poetry collection Sergius Seeks Bacchus Giramondo published in April, will be a guest of Queensland Poetry Festival and Melbourne Writers Festival in August and September. Norman will also appear in Sydney, joined by the translator of his collection, Tiffany Tsao. More information on these events can be found below.

Sergius Seeks Bacchus is the first poetry collection to be published in Giramondo’s Southern Latitudes series. Drawing on the experiences of fellow members of the queer community and especially on the poet’s life as a writer of Bataknese descent and Christian background, the collection furnishes readers with an alternative gospel, a book of bittersweet good news pieced together from the poet’s encounters with ridicule, persecution, loneliness, and also happiness.

BRISBANE

Queensland Poetry Festival, 23–25 August 2019

SYDNEY

In conversation with Tiffany Tsao, Better Read Than Dead, 29 August 2019

MELBOURNE

Melbourne Writers Festival, 31 August 2019

West Writers Forum, 1 September