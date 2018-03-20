Nine Giramondo authors to feature at this year’s Sydney Writers’ Festival

20 March 2018

We are proud to announce that nine Giramondo authors will be appearing at this year’s Sydney Writers’ Festival. Running from 30 April to 6 May at a new temporary location at Carriageworks, the program – designed around the theme of ‘power’ by artistic director Michaela McGuire – will include sessions with recently published authors Alexis Wright (Tracker), Vanessa Berry (Mirror Sydney) and Fiona Wright (Domestic Interior), with the latter in conversation with New Zealand author Ashleigh Young (Can You Tolerate This?). It will also include a panel discussion featuring Western Sydney poet Maryam Azam, whose debut collection The Hijab Files will be coming out in May.

Find full sessions details for all attending authors by following the links below.

Alexis Wright

Alexis Wright: Tracker – 3 May

Vanessa Berry

Stories of Sydney – 3 May

Maryam Azam

Women, Colour and Western Sydney – 5 May

Ashleigh Young

Ashleigh Young: Can You Tolerate This? – 5 May

Felicity Castagna

Felicity Castagna: No More Boats – 2 May

Home Truths: Telling Australian Stories – 3 May

Finishing School Presents Talking Bodies – 3 May

Fiona Wright

Ashleigh Young: Can You Tolerate This? – 5 May

Kate Fagan

Varuna Festival Launch Party – 27 April

Music, Gender and Transformation with Eddie Ayres – 30 April

Joanne Burns

Big Bent Poetry Reading – 3 May

Zoë Norton Lodge

Story Club – 3 May