Lyn Jacobs: a note on For the Seasons by Beverley Farmer | Giramondo Publishing

The following is an excerpt from Lyn Jacobs’s introduction to For the Seasons: Haikus by Beverley Farmer (1 February 2026). Jacobs, a scholar and critic, rediscovered the manuscript of poems after Farmer’s death in 2018.

The publication of Beverley Farmer’s sequence of haikus, For the Seasons, is a rare gift. It is the first time her sustained meditation, in the form of three hundred and sixty-five haikus, in tribute to the days of the year and the distinctive features of its four seasons, has been published in full.

[…] After her death in 2018, when assisting Beverley’s son Taki to gather material for the website he was creating to commemorate his mother’s legacy, I discovered that he was unaware of the haiku manuscript. It was no longer on computers and after a frantic search I located my copy in an old box of research papers and postcards from Beverley’s travels around the world, secured only by a rusty paper clip. I rushed to the local library to digitise it and return it to Taki’s grateful stewardship.

Though Beverley sent me the sequence in 1999, I cannot confirm the timeline of its production as a record of daily events, or as the end product of a longer gestation. The individual haikus with their precise economy of expression unfold like slowed time-lapse photography recording diurnal and seasonal transformations of seascapes and landscapes, plants, birds, animals, people and objects. The closely observed changes in place and weather conditions have the immediacy and sustained concentration of a diary record. I have no doubt that if Beverley had set herself the task of writing one haiku a day she was sufficiently disciplined to do so. I know she meticulously kept notebooks (a methodology that gave rise to the powerful insights of A Body of Water) and that it was her custom to work and walk daily when possible. Often the colours, textures, light effects and details of sensory and sensual experience are witnessed as if seen in transit. There are variations of focus and subtle shifts in the dialectical negotiations between self and the loved locations of Point Lonsdale and Swan Bay. In a 1992 paper for a ‘Women and Reading’ seminar in Canberra titled ‘Journeys’ Beverley spoke of ‘the rhythm of the stride’ in language, citing Osip Mandelstam ‘writing his poems in his head while walking’. Given my own experience of Beverley’s exhaustive creative practice I am equally sure that scrupulous self-editing took place to achieve the coherence of design manifest in this collection.

[…] The sequence of haiku which composes For the Seasons respects Japanese traditions, acknowledging kigo (seasonal reference), the kireji (ellipsis or dash marking rhythmic divisions), and a succinct focus on the essential qualities of things (sono mama – to represent ‘as it is’). Sharply contrasting images are juxtaposed, without expressed connection, to surprise or redirect perception. Despite the recurrence of motifs (the tideline, the cliffs, the lighthouse, the sea, sky, rockpools and selected animals and plants) there is little repetition in the charted terrain of house, garden and the local environs.

[…] In her poetry, intimate reflection does not negate the sense of the world getting on with its business. Beverley had a passionate capacity both to reimagine large myths and to delight in small things. I miss her intelligence, wit and wisdom. It is a solace that her insights continue to be shared through her published books.