We are delighted that Lisa Gorton’s Empirical and Π.O.’s Heide have both been shortlisted for the Prime Minister’s Literary Award for Poetry. Learn more about the award here.

On Heide, the judges said:

Π.O.’s Heide is a poetic history of art in Australia seen from the viewpoint of Melbourne and Victoria. It stretches from the time of Cook’s voyages to Aboriginal leader William Barak, whose portrait hangs in the Victorian Parliament, up to the bohemian set at Heide. Like a gigantic exhibition of portraits and scenes the book is epic in its ambitions for poetic form and for our understanding of the centrality of art in Australian life and history. In accessible, playful and always vibrant language each portrait or scene depicts individual artists, artists’ family, friends and relations, wealthy art patrons, landscapes, cultural events or Modernist controversy. This series of poetic portraits builds up a democratic and powerfully imagined life of art in society, all moving towards the richly detailed and very personal depiction of the artists and patrons at Heide: John and Sunday Reed, Sidney Nolan, Albert Tucker, and Joy Hester.

On Empirical the judges said: