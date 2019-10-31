Judith Beveridge has been shortlisted for the 2019 Colin Roderick Award

The Colin Roderick Award, a prize for the year’s best original book, has announced the 2019 shortlist, and we are delighted that Sun Music: New and Selected Poems by Judith Beveridge has been chosen as one of the five shortlisted titles.

Selected from a longlist of twelve, Sun Music is the only poetry title on the shortlist. Poet Geoff Page described the collection in the Sydney Morning Herald as ‘mandatory for anyone interested in Australian poetry over the last four decades or so’.

The winning title will be announced on 31 October 2019. For more information on the award, please visit the Colin Roderick Award website.

Intoxicatingly wild and associative, yet honed and tempered by Beveridge’s singular craftsmanship,

Sun Music offers us the rarest of pleasures: a ‘clear elaborated nectar’ that sings. — Sarah Holland-Batt