José Luis de Juan

José Luis de Juan was born on Mallorca, in Spain’s Balearic Islands. He is the author of eight novels, as well as stories, works of non-fiction and poetry, for which he has received literary awards in Spain and abroad. His books have been translated into English, French, German, Italian and Russian, and presented in international literary festivals such as Berlin and Edinburgh. He writes for media including El País and Revista de Libros and has been a member of the Jury for the IMPAC International Award.