The new HEAT is here

HEAT, Australia’s international literary magazine, has relaunched in a new series after a decade-long hiatus. Subscriptions are available now for Australian and international readers. Individual copies are also available for purchase from Giramondo and in select bookstores.

HEAT Series 3 Number 1 features five distinguished writers: Mireille Juchau, Josephine Rowe, Sarah Holland-Batt, Brian Castro, and Cristina Rivera Garza. Drawing together worlds as far apart as Brazil and South Australia’s Adelaide Hills, the pieces featured – three stories, a sequence of poems and one essay – form a kind of literary constellation, a collection of intersecting perspectives, that we hope will resonate long after reading.

HEAT’s third series is edited by Alexandra Christie and will appear on a bimonthly schedule, with six issues per year. Christie is supported by a distinguished editorial advisory board, alongside Giramondo’s founders, Ivor Indyk and Evelyn Juers, and associate publisher, Nick Tapper. Jenny Grigg’s tactile, minimalist design throws the focus sharply on the individual writers, as does the magazine’s smaller, more intimate format.

HEAT was founded by Giramondo in 1996. Fifteen issues were published in the first series from 1996–2000. The second series followed with twenty-four issues published between 2001 and 2011. Among the contributors to the first two series were Murray Bail, John Berger, Roberto Bolaño, Brian Castro, Inga Clendinnen, Gao Xingjian, Helen Garner, Lisa Gorton, Jorie Graham, Gail Jones, Kapka Kassabova, Etgar Keret, Deborah Levy, David Malouf, Herta Müller, Gerald Murnane, Les Murray, Dorothy Porter, Gig Ryan, Charles Simic and Alexis Wright.

HEAT’s relaunch in print will be accompanied by the ongoing digitisation of the magazine’s archive, allowing current and future readers to access contributions to past issues.

