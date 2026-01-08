For the Seasons: Haikus by Beverley Farmer | Giramondo poetry

The following 16 haikus are from the four sections that comprise For the Seasons by Beverley Farmer, a collection rediscovered by Lyn Jacobs following the author’s death in 2018, and published by Giramondo in 2026.

For the days of spring (p.3)

The lighthouse in fog:

a windmill of quiet sails

with the light in them.



One day grey and gold,

the next: beaded all over –

white, green – the plum boughs.

Tread lightly and we

will no more break the sand crust

than these gulls, these shells.

Night disembodies

a lighthouse of black stone, but

for the rolling eye.

For the days of summer (p.38)

Windy white petals

caught on spears of marram grass:

seagull featherdown.

The hanks of weed and

the brown shadows and the sun’s

interbraiding chains.

Sun-warm bodies of

water loll in the rocks and

shine like jellyfish.

Half sunk, green and scrawled

and bubbled, cold all over,

I am twice my size.

For the days of autumn (p.38)

Inrush of the tide,

of the fractured light and wind

flattening the weed.

The rise of the tide

swamps the tepid shallows with

new cold deep water.

Now he knows the sea,

how it swallows and spews out

the beach twice a day.

Heaped high, a yellow

quilt of sand on a new grave

there in the half dark.

For the days of winter (p.76)

Steady wingbeats of

the rowboats homing. Dark trees

mirror the river.

This grass has a pearl

sheen of dew like the opaque

swift flank of a fish.

No moon, just the stars

on the white sand, the milky

way, the sea’s loose edge.

Like hands, the last brown

fig leaves as they curl up cold

fingers in the rain.