For the Seasons: Haikus by Beverley Farmer | Giramondo poetry

16 haikus from For the Seasons by Beverley Farmer
The following 16 haikus are from the four sections that comprise For the Seasons by Beverley Farmer, a collection rediscovered by Lyn Jacobs following the author’s death in 2018, and published by Giramondo in 2026.
For the days of spring (p.3)
The lighthouse in fog:
a windmill of quiet sails
with the light in them.
One day grey and gold,
the next: beaded all over –
white, green – the plum boughs.
Tread lightly and we
will no more break the sand crust
than these gulls, these shells.
Night disembodies
a lighthouse of black stone, but
for the rolling eye.
For the days of summer (p.38)
Windy white petals
caught on spears of marram grass:
seagull featherdown.
The hanks of weed and
the brown shadows and the sun’s
interbraiding chains.
Sun-warm bodies of
water loll in the rocks and
shine like jellyfish.
Half sunk, green and scrawled
and bubbled, cold all over,
I am twice my size.
For the days of autumn (p.38)
Inrush of the tide,
of the fractured light and wind
flattening the weed.
The rise of the tide
swamps the tepid shallows with
new cold deep water.
Now he knows the sea,
how it swallows and spews out
the beach twice a day.
Heaped high, a yellow
quilt of sand on a new grave
there in the half dark.
For the days of winter (p.76)
Steady wingbeats of
the rowboats homing. Dark trees
mirror the river.
This grass has a pearl
sheen of dew like the opaque
swift flank of a fish.
No moon, just the stars
on the white sand, the milky
way, the sea’s loose edge.
Like hands, the last brown
fig leaves as they curl up cold
fingers in the rain.