Launch events for Fiona McGregor’s Buried Not Dead

Please join us to celebrate the publication of award-winning novelist and performance artist Fiona McGregor’s new book Buried Not Dead at a series of in-person and online events.

Book signing at The Bookshop Darlinghurst

As part of Shop Till U Drop at Oxtravaganza, Fiona McGregor will be signing copies of Buried Not Dead.

Saturday 27 February, 2:30 pm

The Bookshop Darlinghurst

207 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst, Sydney

Details on Facebook.

Fiona McGregor in conversation (online)

Our friends at Readings are hosting a conversation between Fiona McGregor and fellow author Sophie Cunningham as they discuss Buried Not Dead.

Wednesday 10 March, 8:00 pm

This event is online via Zoom. Tickets are $5 per person, which is redeemable off purchase of the book when purchasing in store or online from Readings.

Register at the Readings website.

Buried Not Dead Book Launch

We’re delighted to mark the launch of Buried Not Dead with a free in-person event hosted by Better Read Than Dead at the Cactus Bar on the rooftop of the Town Hall Hotel in Newtown.

Thursday 25 March, 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Town Hall Hotel – Cactus Bar (rooftop)

326 King St, Newtown NSW

RSVP is essential as numbers are limited: reserve a free ticket here.

Special offer

To celebrate the launch we’re offering a special bundle with Buried Not Dead and A Novel Idea, McGregor’s wry and intimate photographic portrait of the writer’s working life.

Normally valued at $56.90, this bundle is offered at $45 and available from the Giramondo website (postage is free within Australia).

Buy bundle for $45 ›