The following excerpt is from a sequence featured in Poetry, one of two commemorative editions bringing together the work of Antigone Kefala published in April 2025.

Absence



I

The coffin arrived

full of polished brass

then the priest

giving instructions.

The first

bent down and kissed it

but the second

kept eating earth from

the golden top of the coffin

munching it

I could see straight

into the cavernous mouth.



II

Then from this height,

greater than I imagined,

they threw me in.

The water heavy

with no feel to it

just this fear on all sides,

the waves held in the air

solid marble

glossy in the ashen light.

I was swimming in a sea

of tombstones

as far as I could see

the surface crowded with

these frozen waves

tombstones to the horizon

ambushed by lifeless bodies

floating in the night.