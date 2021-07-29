In Fiona McGregor’s essay ‘Looking for Lanny K’ in Buried Not Dead, McGregor writes about how DJ Lanny K aka DJ Mazeltov was legendary in ‘Sydney’s giddy 1990s’.

With Lanny K’s blessing, McGregor has now made available DJ Mazeltov’s Songs 4 Prayer and Angst, ’a psychedelic mix of Egyptian, Iranian and other West Asian trippy delights from the 1960s and 70s, with contemporary stuff from around the world thrown in.’

After a visit to Lanny K in 2013, McGregor concludes her essay with the following passage: