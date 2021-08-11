Your basket is empty.
Launch Events for Gentle and Fierce and Nostalgia Has Ruined My Life
Join us online and in person to celebrate the publication of two new works of prose: Gentle and Fierce by Vanessa Berry and Nostalgia Has Ruined My Life by Zarah Butcher-McGunnigle.
Online book launch: Gentle and Fierce
Wednesday 18 August, 6.30 pm AEST
Join Vanessa Berry in conversation with Keri Glastonbury as she discusses her new book, Gentle and Fierce – a collection of essays, released in June 2021, on the way that mankind relates to and imagines non-human animals and the world we share.
The event is free and streamed live online. RSVP essential.
Zarah Butcher-McGunningle in conversation
Tuesday 24 August, 6 pm AEST / 8 pm NZST
Join New Zealand author Zarah Butcher-McGunnigle in conversation with Going Down Swinging editor Hollen Singleton, as they discuss Butcher-McGunnigle’s new book, Nostalgia Has Ruined My Life.
The event is free and streamed live online. RSVP essential.
Auckland book launch: Nostalgia Has Ruined My Life
Thursday 2 September, 6.30 pm NZST
We’re delighted to launch Nostalgia Has Ruined My Life with an in person event at Strange Goods, featuring readings by Josephine Frances K and Eden Bradfield.
Strange Goods, 281 Karangahape Rd, Auckland.
Free, RSVP essential.