Ashleigh Young and Felicity Castagna to Appear at the Adelaide Writers’ Week

5 February 2018

We’re pleased to announce that Giramondo authors Ashleigh Young and Felicity Castagna will be appearing at this year’s Adelaide Writers’ Week (3–8 March 2018).

Young will be speaking at two sessions alongside Patricia Lockwood, Sarah Krasnostein and Alexandria Marzano-Lesnevich. The New Zealand writer’s book of essays, Can You Tolerate This?, was published in September last year, winning the prestigious $20,000 Windham-Campbell Prize and the Ockham New Zealand Book Award for Nonfiction.

The award-winning author Castagna will join Michelle de Kretser to discuss issues of migration and Australian culture as explored in her fiction novel No More Boats, also published last year.

Find more information on each of the two author’s festival sessions below.