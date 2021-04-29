Your basket is empty.
No Document launch events in Sydney and Melbourne
Please join us to launch Anwen Crawford’s book-length essay No Document at events in Sydney and Melbourne.
Melbourne
We’ll be celebrating the publication of No Document in Melbourne with an event at Dancehouse, co-hosted with Paperback Bookshop.
The book will be launched by writer and editor Elena Gomez, and Anwen will be in conversation with Dion Kagan.
Friday 14 May 2021, 6pm
Dancehouse, 150 Princes St, North Carlton
Free, RSVP essential
Sydney
Join us in launching No Document at Gleebooks, with readings by Emma Davidson, Vanessa Berry, Tim Roxburgh and Anwen Crawford.
Sunday 23 May 2021, 2:30 for 3:00 pm
Gleebooks, 49 Glebe Point Road, Glebe
Free, RSVP essential