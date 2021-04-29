Please join us to launch Anwen Crawford’s book-length essay No Document at events in Sydney and Melbourne.

Melbourne

We’ll be celebrating the publication of No Document in Melbourne with an event at Dancehouse, co-hosted with Paperback Bookshop.

The book will be launched by writer and editor Elena Gomez, and Anwen will be in conversation with Dion Kagan.

Friday 14 May 2021, 6pm

Dancehouse, 150 Princes St, North Carlton

Free, RSVP essential

Sydney

Join us in launching No Document at Gleebooks, with readings by Emma Davidson, Vanessa Berry, Tim Roxburgh and Anwen Crawford.

Sunday 23 May 2021, 2:30 for 3:00 pm

Gleebooks, 49 Glebe Point Road, Glebe

Free, RSVP essential