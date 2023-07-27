A poem by Louise Carter from Golden Repair

Featured here: a poem by Louise Carter from her debut 2023 collection, Golden Repair.

You waited for me to turn up and then when I did

we said yes to each other almost immediately

and the roof disappeared from your Lotus Elise

the sky so ecstatically blue

every pop tune a hymn.

What men really want is a classy freak

a guy on Oprah once said as the audience cheered

and it was not foolish to think ourselves invincible

because you are when you look love straight in the eye

and wink. You teased me that time when we kissed

and you felt what I was feeling

and you said which one of us will say it first?

before teasing we could say it at the same time

as I flailed and squealed all that joy

bunched up like a painful sneeze.

Blueness a gas flame in that hot summer

and sunlight abundant, abundant

in the blue time of brightness

that stretched upwards and through us forever

a bright blue thread through our hearts and heaven.

