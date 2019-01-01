Six authors to feature at the Melbourne Writers Festival

We are pleased to share the news that six Giramondo authors will feature at the Melbourne Writers Festival this year, including Ali Cobby Eckermann, Alexis Wright, Fiona Wright, Eunice Andrada and Fiona McGregor. Also appearing at the festival will be international guest, Norman Erikson Pasaribu, visiting from Indonesia.

Find full sessions details for all attending authors by following the links below.

Alexis Wright

Melbourne Masterclass: Alexis Wright – Sat 31 Aug, 6.30pm

Boisbouvier Oration: Publishing from the Provinces with Ivor Indyk – Wed 4 Sep, 6.30pm

 

 

Eunice Andrada

The Heart Bent – Sun 1 Sep, 4pm

Writing: A Liminal Art – Mon 2 Sep, 6pm

 

Ali Cobby Eckermann

Writers Across Borders – Sat 31 Aug, 9.30am

Samia Khatun: Australianama – Sat 31 Aug, 4pm

Local Libraries: Ali Cobby Eckermann – Thu 5 Sep, 7pm

On Voice and Power – Sun 8 Sep, 2.30pm

Fiona Wright

Museum of Broken Relationships: Split with Fiona Wright – Thu 5 Sep, 6pm

Local Libraries: Fiona Wright – Sat 7 Sep, 1pm

Live and Loud Literary Showcase – Sat 7 Sep, 5.30pm

Dating in the Digital Age – Sun 8 Sep, 10am

Fiona McGregor

The Politics of Disgust – Sat 31 Aug, 11.30am

Fiona McGregor: A Novel Idea – Sun 1 Sep, 4pm

 

Norman Erikson Pasaribu

Writers Across BordersSat 31 Aug, 9.30am

The Politics of DisgustSat 31 Aug, 11.30am

The Fifth Estate: The Future of IndonesiaSat 31 Aug, 2.30pm

Storytelling Live: Speaking of Love – Sat 31 Aug, 6.30pm

West Writers x WrICE: CRAFTSun 1 Sep, 11am

 