Six authors to feature at the Melbourne Writers Festival

We are pleased to share the news that six Giramondo authors will feature at the Melbourne Writers Festival this year, including Ali Cobby Eckermann, Alexis Wright, Fiona Wright, Eunice Andrada and Fiona McGregor. Also appearing at the festival will be international guest, Norman Erikson Pasaribu, visiting from Indonesia.
Find full sessions details for all attending authors by following the links below.
Alexis Wright
Melbourne Masterclass: Alexis Wright – Sat 31 Aug, 6.30pm
Boisbouvier Oration: Publishing from the Provinces with Ivor Indyk – Wed 4 Sep, 6.30pm
Eunice Andrada
The Heart Bent – Sun 1 Sep, 4pm
Writing: A Liminal Art – Mon 2 Sep, 6pm
Ali Cobby Eckermann
Writers Across Borders – Sat 31 Aug, 9.30am
Samia Khatun: Australianama – Sat 31 Aug, 4pm
Local Libraries: Ali Cobby Eckermann – Thu 5 Sep, 7pm
On Voice and Power – Sun 8 Sep, 2.30pm
Fiona Wright
Museum of Broken Relationships: Split with Fiona Wright – Thu 5 Sep, 6pm
Local Libraries: Fiona Wright – Sat 7 Sep, 1pm
Live and Loud Literary Showcase – Sat 7 Sep, 5.30pm
Dating in the Digital Age – Sun 8 Sep, 10am
Fiona McGregor
The Politics of Disgust – Sat 31 Aug, 11.30am
Fiona McGregor: A Novel Idea – Sun 1 Sep, 4pm
Norman Erikson Pasaribu
Writers Across Borders – Sat 31 Aug, 9.30am
The Politics of Disgust – Sat 31 Aug, 11.30am
The Fifth Estate: The Future of Indonesia – Sat 31 Aug, 2.30pm
Storytelling Live: Speaking of Love – Sat 31 Aug, 6.30pm
West Writers x WrICE: CRAFT – Sun 1 Sep, 11am