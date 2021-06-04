We are delighted to share the news that Rawah Arja’s The F Team has been shortlisted for two new awards. Her debut novel is nominated for the Russell Prize for Humour Writing and the 2021 Readings Young Adult Book Prize.

The Russell Prize is Australia’s only prize for humour writing and is awarded biennially, with this year’s winner to be announced at an event at the State Library of NSW on 17 June. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

The Readings Young Adult Book Prize is awarded annually to the best new contribution to Australian young adult literature. This year Arja is nominated alongside five other authors, with the winner to be announced on 15 July.

The F Team has been recognised with nominations for several major literary awards including the New South Wales and Victorian Premiers’ Literary Awards, the Australian Book Industry Awards, the Children’s Book Council of Australia Book of the Year Award and the Australian Book Design Awards.