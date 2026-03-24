A poem from Mirror Landscape by Lisa Gorton | Giramondo Publishing

Read an excerpt from Mirror Landscape: New and Selected Poems by Lisa Gorton (May 2026), a major collection by the remarkable contemporary Australian poet Lisa Gorton. ‘Apocrypha’ is from a new series of poems by Gorton called Caesars, which reflects her fascination with the perspectives of space and time, and the ways in which memory and landscape, the past and the future, fold in and out of each other.

Mary Magdalene, desirous of sovereign contemplation,

sought a right sharp desert—

and abode there by the space of thirty years—

At midday a gong sounds, the sea

turns on its side and I see my cloud

coming from a long way off to feed me—

stately and vague, slipping easily across the mirror-

like distance dividing there from here,

filling the cave with its damp

down feathers each one made of that fine-

ground marble light sinks into until I

lie myself down in the fullness of stone—

Stone tongue in a stone mouth

speaking only in the carving of my hair, stopped

gestures of my hands—

Sleeping and waking, there and here. Only,

after so long, it gets confusing.

Which is which? For instance, the dead woman

left on a mountain—that is written.

Yes. She slept in stone under a mantle, suckling

the wordless child who had seen nobody—

this child feeding stones to the sea, the sea

mumbling over them, raw-gummed,

spitting out that fine-ground marble that scuds

the top of the sea, making

statues of horses, statues of gulls, bringing its

hammer down on them repeatedly—

What happened to the child, I’d like to know?

I think he’s still there

throwing his stones to the sea. Each time I

sleep the sea sucks back leaving such

ranks of statues—No, leaving the one statue repeating

as far as the eye can see—One

by one, night by night, it walks towards me

and its right eye is my right eye,

forgetful as a mirror. One by one it stops,

pinches a strand of my hair, eases my

death a little way out from my skull, this

long gold hair I walk around in. Pelt.