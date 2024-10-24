π.O. (Pi.O) wins 2024 Patrick White Literary Award

Legendary Melbourne poet π.O. has won the 2024 Patrick White Literary Award, receiving $20,000 in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Australian literature. The announcement was made on 25 October by the award’s trustee, Perpetual.

The Patrick White Literary Award was established by Nobel Prize-winning author Patrick White to advance Australian literature ‘by encouraging the writing of novels, short stories, poetry and plays for publication or performance’. It is awarded to an author who has made an ongoing contribution to Australian literature but may not have received adequate recognition.

Born in Greece and brought up in Fitzroy, π.O. is a chronicler of Melbourne and its culture and migrations, and a highly disciplined anarchist who has worked as a draughtsman for forty years to support his art. His two most recent books are HEIDE (2019) and The Tour (2023). He is a finalist for the 2024 Melbourne Prize for Literature.

π.O. will be officially honoured at the Patrick White Literary Award celebration at Readings State Library Victoria on Wednesday 13 November from 6pm. Members of the public are welcome to attend, and can RSVP by emailing philanthropy@perpetual.com.au.

The 2024 judging panel comprised Ms Michelle de Kretser (Chair), Dr Kerryn Goldsworthy and Dr Sarah Holland-Batt. Read their citation below.