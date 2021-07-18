Paid internship program for emerging editors

Giramondo is delighted to partner with Writing NSW to offer a paid internship for an emerging editor. This initiative is part of a range of new programs that Writing NSW has designed to increase cultural diversity in writing and publishing, with funding from Create NSW.

Applications for the internship program are now open. Three emerging editors will be selected for the six-month program, with the aim of helping them to secure ongoing paid employment in the industry. Along with Giramondo, the participating publishers are Hachette, and Pan Macmillan. Interns will spend one day per week in their allocated publishing house and will also be supported by an external mentorship program, led by Radhiah Chowdhury.

Emerging editors from Indigenous or culturally diverse backgrounds are particularly encouraged to apply. Applicants must be looking to build a career in publishing and have a demonstrated enthusiasm for and commitment to writing and/or editing. Formal qualifications are not required. Applicants must live in NSW, be Australian citizens or permanent residents and be over the age of 18.

Successful applicants will receive:

$6000 plus super

The opportunity to work one day a week in a publishing house over a six-month period (24 days in total)

External support and mentoring from Radhiah Chowdhury

Membership from Writing NSW

Full details about the internship program for emerging editors and the application form are on the Writing NSW website. Enquiries can be sent to Julia Tsalis at info@writingnsw.org.au.

Applications must be submitted via the Writing NSW website by midnight (AEST) on 8 August 2021.