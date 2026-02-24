Applications open: Open Book publishing internship at Giramondo | Giramondo Publishing

Giramondo is proud to be a participating publisher in the Open Book: Australian Publishing Internship in 2026. Applications are now open.

The internship aims to provide a well-rounded introduction to the Australian publishing industry, and create practical and sustainable pathways towards long-term careers for aspiring professionals.

Over the course of the program, interns will gain in-house experience at Australian publishing organisations from across the commercial, independent, and education sectors.

Throughout the program, interns will be supported by a mentor, who will act as an external contact to guide and support them through their internship.

The role is part-time over 21 weeks from May to October, with the first half of this placement at Giramondo’s offices in Parramatta, NSW.

Applications for the 2026 Open Book program close at 5pm AEST on Monday 23 March 2026.

Learn more about the position and how to apply here.