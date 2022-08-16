‘Magnificence’: a poem by Lisa Gorton

Magnificence

In his study Il Magnifico kept a bronze statue of Marsyas they called The Nude of Fear. He liked to think about the mechanics of clocks. He had Verrocchio finish his antique porphyry statue of Marsyas, its missing limbs made with such art they had white veins in the red stone where nerves show in living bodies when they are flayed. Among his treasures he kept a mirrored glass sphere, a unicorn’s horn the length of a lance, an elephant’s tooth. When he adopted the child he made out the mother had been ‘a woman of the Gorini, his friend’. After he died they found his doctor drowned upside down in a well.