HEAT opens for submissions

HEAT, Giramondo’s literary journal, will be published in a third series from early 2022. We are now welcoming submissions of poetry, fiction, essays and hybrid forms. Our intention is to publish the best work being written in Australia and internationally, with a view to cultivating an openness to possibilities.

At the core of HEAT is a desire to challenge convention and ignite the imagination. We seek writing that is playful, eccentric, and formally dextrous, and resists the overly sincere and sentimental. Rather than being guided by subject or themes, we’re drawn to depth of thought, singularity of voice, and, above all, writing that speaks to the urgency and dynamism inherent in the word ‘heat’ itself.

Among the contributors to the first two series were Murray Bail, John Berger, Roberto Bolaño, Brian Castro, Inga Clendinnen, Gao Xingjian, Helen Garner, Lisa Gorton, Jorie Graham, Gail Jones, Kapka Kassabova, Etgar Keret, Deborah Levy, David Malouf, Herta Müller, Gerald Murnane, Les Murray, Dorothy Porter, Jacqueline Rose, Gig Ryan, Charles Simic and Alexis Wright.

Writers looking to submit to HEAT should familiarise themselves with the first two series of the journal and the Giramondo books catalogue. The new HEAT will be published six times a year in a smaller, more intimate format, which throws a sharper focus on the work of the featured authors. We therefore encourage writing which gives full reign to the author’s voice, without the restriction of a word limit. In the case of poetry, we would welcome longer poems, or a selection or sequence of poems.

Please know, we will not be publishing reviews or opinion pieces, at least in the conventional sense. We are, however, interested in writing that engages with other writers and their works. We’re also intrigued by obsessions and curiosities, lost or secret histories, literary quests and writing that brings research to life.

Unfortunately, we are unable to accept material that has appeared elsewhere in the English language.

Submissions will be open for the months of October and November. If your work isn’t ready in time for this deadline, we intend to open again in the new year.