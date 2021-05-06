Giramondo seeks editor for new HEAT magazine

With the support of the Australia Council and Western Sydney University, Giramondo Publishing will recommence the publication of its renowned literary magazine HEAT in 2022, in a new series, and a new format.

To this end, we are looking to appoint a skilled and innovative editor to oversee the planning, commissioning and publishing processes of the new HEAT. Applicants should have university qualifications in literature or a related field, an advanced understanding of the contemporary literary scene, and experience in editing and publishing. They should be skilled in the relevant software, and have the ability to seek out and interact with contributors to and readers of the magazine. A sensitivity to the diverse styles and voices that constitute contemporary Australian and international writing, and to the strengths of emerging and established writers alike, are also essential characteristics. Intending applicants should be acquainted with the range of Giramondo’s publications, and with the two previous series of HEAT.

The HEAT editor will work alongside the Giramondo team at our Redfern office, and will be involved in our discussions about publishing schedules, design, printing, promotion and publicity, and funding. Working remotely is also an option. The position is a part time 0.6 appointment, from July 2021, and includes superannuation and annual leave. The salary is to be negotiated, in line with book industry standards.

Expressions of interest for the position of HEAT editor are to be submitted to applications@giramondopublishing.com by 5pm Monday 31 May. A one-page letter outlining your qualifications for the position should be accompanied by a CV which lists two referees. Please include these in a single file, with your name as the file name.