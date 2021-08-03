HEAT editor announced

Giramondo Publishing is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexandra Christie as the editor of the third series of HEAT magazine. Ms. Christie joins the Giramondo team following four years as a literary agent at The Wylie Agency’s New York office, where she specialised in fiction and nonfiction, as well as managing authors’ estates. Prior to joining The Wylie Agency, she worked as a publicist at Macmillan Australia. She holds a Bachelor of Arts (Media & Communications) from the University of Sydney.

‘International perspectives have been fundamental to the outlook of both HEAT and the Giramondo book imprint, and it is Alex’s experience in this area, as well as her knowledge of contemporary literature and her skill in working with authors, that made her an impressive candidate for the position’, according to Giramondo publisher Ivor Indyk.

‘The previous two series of HEAT are populated with extraordinary names from Australia and abroad’, Ms. Christie says. ‘I am deeply honoured to introduce a new series of the best little magazine to emerge from these shores, to writers and readers here and overseas. In this era of great uncertainty, the mandate Ivor put forth in the first issue will continue to shine as a lodestar for the series to come: HEAT is a controlled intensity. We stand for a simple integrity. And for writing which is committed, passionate, innovative and adventurous.’

HEAT was founded in 1996, in the wake of the Demidenko affair, with the purpose of publishing innovative Australian and international writers of the highest quality. Fifteen issues were published in the first series, from 1996 to 2000. It was succeeded by the new series HEAT, designed by Harry Williamson, with twenty-four issues published between 2001 and 2011. The third series of HEAT, designed by Jenny Grigg, will begin publication early in 2022, in a new bimonthly print format delivered directly to readers and available from selected bookstores. Detailed information about the magazine will be made available in the next few months.

This initiative has been made possible by a Four Year Funding grant from the Australia Council, and the continuing support of Western Sydney University.

For further enquiries, please contact heat.editor@giramondopublishing.com.