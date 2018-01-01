Four Giramondo authors to feature at this year’s Melbourne Writers’ Festival

10 August

We are pleased to share the news that four Giramondo authors will feature at the Melbourne Writers’ Festival this August, including Ali Cobby Eckermann, Michael Farrell and New Zealand writer, Ashleigh Young. Also appearing at the festival will be Alexis Wright to speak about her Stella-Prize-winning book, Tracker.

Find full sessions details for all attending authors by following the links below.

Ali Cobby Eckermann

Writers Across Borders – 31 August

Local Libraries: Ali Cobby Eckermann – 31 August

For the Love of Dog – 1 September

WrICE Papers Salon – 2 September

Closing Night Party: You Are There – 2 September

Alexis Wright

The Miles Franklin Literary Award – 26 August

Alexis Wright: Tracker – 28 August

Alexis Wright: Boisbouvier Oration – 29 August

Michael Farrell

The Big Bent Poetry Reading – 26 August

Ashleigh Young

The Menagerie of Imagination – 25 August

Ashleigh Young: Written on the Body – 25 August

Dr Sketchy’s Anti-Art School – 26 August