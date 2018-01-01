Four Giramondo authors to feature at this year’s Melbourne Writers’ Festival

10 August
We are pleased to share the news that four Giramondo authors will feature at the Melbourne Writers’ Festival this August, including Ali Cobby Eckermann, Michael Farrell and New Zealand writer, Ashleigh Young. Also appearing at the festival will be Alexis Wright to speak about her Stella-Prize-winning book, Tracker.
Find full sessions details for all attending authors by following the links below.
Ali Cobby Eckermann
Writers Across Borders – 31 August
Local Libraries: Ali Cobby Eckermann – 31 August
For the Love of Dog – 1 September
WrICE Papers Salon – 2 September
Closing Night Party: You Are There – 2 September
Alexis Wright
The Miles Franklin Literary Award – 26 August
Alexis Wright: Tracker – 28 August
Alexis Wright: Boisbouvier Oration – 29 August
Ashleigh Young
The Menagerie of Imagination – 25 August
Ashleigh Young: Written on the Body – 25 August
Dr Sketchy’s Anti-Art School – 26 August