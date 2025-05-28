An excerpt from Joss: A History by Grace Yee

The following excerpt is from Joss: A History (June 2025), Grace Yee’s follow-up to her triple-award-winning poetry collection, Chinese Fish.

I have heard

that the price of a pound of gold has gone grey over the last couple of months that the first sovereign lord beheaded his grandson that chinese market gardeners in suburbia shipped out after decades of fasting and purification that evil-intentioned hooligans penetrated the palace gardens, ran amok and torched every tree that all the animals – except the amphibians and one in every five humans – perished that those who remained were photographers and craftsmen, whose splendour proved to be a waste of lime and quicksand that all they wanted to do was sugar-coat everything, including the sloppily referenced poorly constructed sentences on the shelves of high-street shops that broadcast terra nullius radio that due to the special enmity between men, the gates were hastily closed and a carbon racquet bestowed on the king at the same time that ten mosquito bites were extracted from his super-complex yoga routine that the real problem is people are so consumed with the manufacture of lacquer and glass they no longer respond to the teachings of the universe: all they want to do is sip cold-brew mochaccinos, talk about coloured girls through a wall of built-in bookshelves, and move to new zealand for a better life.