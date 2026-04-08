Cannon by Lee Lai shortlisted for the Stella Prize 2026 | Graphic novel

Cannon by Lee Lai has been shortlisted for the 2026 Stella Prize. It is the second time a graphic novel has been shortlisted for the prize; the first was for Lai’s debut work, Stone Fruit, in 2022. This year’s announcement was made in Sydney on 8 April, a few weeks after the Canadian-based author wrapped up her east coast tour of Australia.

Named a ‘best new book’ by ABC Arts, The Guardian, the New York Times, NPR and the Sydney Morning Herald, Cannon has also in Australia been shortlisted for the Victorian Premier’s Literary Awards. Overseas, the book was or is currently a finalist for the Quebec Writers’ Federation Literary Awards, the GLAAD Media Awards, a Los Angeles Times Book Prize and the Carol Shields Prize for Fiction. This last prize is a North American equivalent to the Stella, in that it celebrates ‘creativity and excellence in fiction by women and non-binary writers in Canada and the United States.’

See the Stella judges’ report for Cannon below.