Anna Thwaites is the new editor of HEAT magazine

Giramondo Publishing is pleased to announce the appointment of Anna Thwaites as the new editor of HEAT magazine.

Anna has had nearly fifteen years of editorial experience in Australian publishing. She started out as assistant editor at the political and cultural Arena Magazine, and then worked as editor and assistant to the publisher at Scribe Publications from 2014 to 2020. More recently she has been co-editor of the live event and chapbook series Slow Canoe (with Oliver Driscoll) and of the micro-journal Paragraph (with Caitie Lawless), where she has commissioned and developed work from new and established writers around the world. Alongside these projects and a lively and various freelance editing career, she has worked at two of Melbourne’s best independent bookshops, Readings and The Paperback. She has an Honours degree in literature and philosophy from ANU and a postgraduate qualification in editing and publishing from RMIT.

‘Anna has been actively involved with the literary community for many years, as a magazine and book editor, and bookseller, and her expertise, and enthusiasm for contemporary writing, will bring a new editorial vision to HEAT, and to Giramondo’, according to Giramondo publisher Ivor Indyk.

‘HEAT is a visionary magazine,’ Anna Thwaites comments, ‘conceived in anger and pursued with integrity. The wealth of talent and skill, the variety and challenge of the writing that has been published within its pages across the three series has so often reinvigorated my belief in what it is possible for a literary magazine – Australian and international – to be.’

Anna’s first issue as editor will be HEAT Series 3 Number 18, released in March 2025.

HEAT was founded in 1996, in the wake of the Demidenko affair, with the purpose of publishing innovative Australian and international writers of the highest quality. Fifteen issues were published in the first series, from 1996 to 2000. It was succeeded by the second series of HEAT, designed by Harry Williamson, with twenty-four issues published between 2001 and 2011. The third series, designed by Jenny Grigg and initially edited by Alexandra Christie, began publication early in 2022, in a print format delivered directly to readers and available from selected bookstores.

The third series of HEAT has been made possible by a multi-year funding grant from Creative Australia, and the continuing support of Western Sydney University.