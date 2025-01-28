A poem from In Your Dreams by Šime Knežević

Translating His English into English

And so was the brief: fetch the ‘pinch-bar’.

I peered into the small shed,

a corrugated cave of tools and such,

but I didn’t know what a pinch-bar was.

Back to him, I asked what it looked like,

he scolded: pinch-bar! pinch-bar!

(Is it sheepishly? yes,) sheepishly

I journeyed back to the toolshed. Inside,

quick: forage, hunt. Not the wrench—

not the tape measure—not the nails,

nor the hammer—not the axe—and definitely

not the car battery. I took a stab

in the dark: could you be the one,

or you? I called you out. I spoke

into your name, pinch-bar, but

your syllables mirrored my hands,

no thing, no use. I came back bearing

bad news. Empty-handed.

Perhaps the pressure of the job

expended his patience, so the moment

gave rise to a dialogic fiasco.

Enraged by my ignorance (not the time

for the unknown and doubt)

his temper soured the air

as he lumbered hazardously

down to the shed

and in an instant re-emerged

with the instrument hoisted out—

‘crowbar’, I said, and there was no relief

knowing it had two names.