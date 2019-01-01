Tom Carment

Tom Carment is one of Australia’s most accomplished plein air artists. Born in Sydney in 1954, he has been painting landscapes, still lifes and portraits since the early 1970s. His work has been shown in numerous exhibitions, and selected eleven times for the Archibald Prize. His paintings are held in public and private art collections in Australia and overseas, including the National Gallery of Australia, Art Gallery of New South Wales, State Library of New South Wales, and City of Melbourne Art and Heritage Collection. He is the author of Days and Nights in Africa (1985) and Seven Walks: Cape Leeuwin to Bundeena (2014).