Three weeks until submissions close for The Novel Prize

The Novel Prize, which offers US$10,000 to the winner and publication of their novel, will close submissions on 1 July. The judges will be looking for novels which explore and expand the possibilities of the form, and are innovative and imaginative in style.

The winner’s manuscript will be simultaneously published in Australia and New Zealand by Giramondo Publishing, in the UK and Ireland by the London-based Fitzcarraldo Editions, and in North America by New York’s New Directions.

For writers from outside Australia and Australasia, please visit www.thenovelprize.com.

Writers from Asia and Australasia can enter here.

Read the terms and conditions before submitting your entry.