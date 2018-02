Thomas Wohlfarht and Tobias Lehmkubl

Thomas Wohlfarht and Tobias Lehmkubl are the editors of the poetry collection, Mouth to Mouth: Contemporary German Poetry in Translation. The fact that the translators are themselves poets of distinction ensures that Mouth to Mouth can be read as a testament, both to the vitality of the poetry being written in German today, and to the art of poetic translation.