Beverley Farmer was one of Australia’s great prose stylists, and a pioneer of women’s writing in her exploration of feminine concerns and her use of different literary forms – novel, short story, poetry, essay, journal, myth and fairy tale.

Giramondo recently published a new edition of Beverley Farmer’s out of print classic A Body of Water, which in its mixing of genres – essay, memoir, fiction, folk tale – opened up new frontiers for Australian literature.

The innovative qualities of A Body of Water were further developed in Farmer’s subsequent works The Bone House and This Water: Five Tales.

